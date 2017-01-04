Trump suggests DNC’s carelessness led to hack

The Associated Press Published:
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points towards guests during an campaign event with employees at Trump National Doral, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

7:24 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is suggesting the Democratic National Committee’s carelessness led to the hack that roiled the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Why was the DNC so careless?” Trump tweeted early Wednesday. He was referring to the hacking last year of the committee’s private email traffic, including emails of John Podesta, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton. Trump said WikiLeaks founder “Julian Assange said ‘a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta’…Also said Russians did not give him the info!”

Assange has said his source for the emails WikiLeaks released was not a state, but that left open the prospect that he acquired it from a third party. The U.S. intelligence community, along with numerous Republicans and Democrats, allege that Russia did the hacking.

___

3:45 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is raising new questions about the nation’s intelligence community, tweeting fresh criticism at the same people who will help inform his most sensitive decisions once he takes office.

Trump charged Tuesday on Twitter, without evidence, that the timing of an upcoming intelligence briefing on suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election had been delayed. “Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!” he wrote, using quote marks around the word “intelligence.”

Trump’s tweet, in line with repeated criticism of his nation’s intelligence leaders, caused confusion among intelligence officials, who said there was no delay in the briefing schedule.

