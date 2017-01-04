Wisconsin Republican leaders differ on medical marijuana

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders disagree on the merits of medical marijuana.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that he was open to the possibility of legalizing medical marijuana. But Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he does not support such a move.

Wisconsin Republicans have long opposed any move toward marijuana legalization. And even though Vos said he is open to medical marijuana, he says his priority is ensuring that a marijuana derivative, known as CBD oil, is accessible to treat seizure disorders.

Fitzgerald says there are votes in the Senate to pass a bill making CBD oil available. But he’s “certainly not there” on legalizing medical marijuana.

