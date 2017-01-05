A week later, search for plane in Lake Erie narrows

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — The city of Cleveland says it has narrowed it search area for a plane that went missing last week over Lake Erie after receiving multiple transmissions from the plane’s cockpit voice recorder.

The search area is a 125- by 325-foot square area. The water is 35 to 45 feet deep in the search area.

Weather and water conditions did not allow for divers to enter the water or sonar equipment to be used Thursday, the city said. Rescue efforts will continue Friday.

The plane carrying six people disappeared late Thursday night over the lake. They were flying back to Columbus, Ohio, after a Cleveland Cavaliers game when the plane went off the radar shortly after takeoff.

Authorities said there were no distress signals.

The plane was carrying an executive for a local beverage company, his wife, their two teenage sons, a neighbor, and the neighbor’s daughter, UW-Madison freshman Megan Casey.

