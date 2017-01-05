Blanketing Brown County drive providing warmth to families in need

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – When Wisconsin is hit by an arctic blast, there’s nothing better than cuddling up in a warm blanket. However, a blanket can be a luxury for those in need.

The United Way is holding its annual Blanketing Brown County Drive to keep families in need warm this winter.

The drive is collecting new blankets for children and adults, including comforters, quilts, and afghans. Those donations will be distributed to places like the NEW Community Shelter and Green Bay Area Public School District.

In 2016, nearly 2,400 blankets were collected, and the United Way hopes to surpass that total.

Organizers say these blankets can make a big difference for families who are struggling.

“For low income families, they struggle to be able to buy as many as they need. They often, in order to save on their utility bills, will turn the heat down to be 60 in the house. They need more of these types of items to get by in a Wisconsin winter,” says Dan Wadle, Community Services Liaison, United Way.

Donation boxes can be found at a number of locations, including Brown County Library branches and fire stations in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, and Howard.

CLICK HERE for a full list of drop-off locations.

The collection runs until Jan. 31, 2017.