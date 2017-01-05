Denmark teenager charged with child pornography

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – A 17-year-old from Denmark is jailed, facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography. A criminal complaint says the sexually-explicit video files in Brandon Zittlow’s possession involved children who hadn’t reached puberty.

The online file storage site Dropbox contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspicious videos uploaded by an account on November 10. The center notified the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Zittlow was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators questioned him at Denmark High School.

According to the complaint, he admitted looking at images of girls as young as 10 years old and trading photos of naked girls on social apps.

Denmark Schools District Administrator Tony Klaubauf says the allegations don’t involve the school or any other students:

I was informed one of our students was taken into custody yesterday which had to do with the misuse of technology. While we do not know of any specific charge, we were informed none of the allegations involve any activity while the student was at school or involve any other students at Denmark. The School District of Denmark will monitor this situation to assure the safety of our students.” – Tony Klaubauf, District Administrator, Denmark School District

Zittlow, who turns 18 next week, made his initial appearance in adult court Thursday afternoon.

A court commissioner set his bail at $5,000 cash and barred him from using any devices that can access the internet.

