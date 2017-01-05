Fond du Lac octagon house could be foreclosed

A National Registered Historic Home and a former safe house in the Underground Railroad could be foreclosed.

The owner, Marlene Hansen, of the more than 160 year old octagon house in Fond du Lac says after a judge’s ruling yesterday, she has to pay around 80-thousand dollars to BMO Harris Bank.

Hansen doesn’t have the money to pay back the bank.

She poured her savings into this project but hopes to see the octagon house’s history continue.

“I need somebody who says, ‘wow you’ve done a great job, i’d like to do it now’,” said Hansen.

The octagon house was built in 1856 and was a wedding gift to Edwin Brown from his father.

Hansen bought the 12 room home in the 70s not quite knowing the home’s history.

“I bought it not knowing anything about it,” Hansen said. “It all had to present itself as time went along and it doesn’t stop.”

She found out it was once a stop on the underground railroad.

You’ll find nine secret passageways and a tunnel in the basement.

Years ago it helped usher slaves to freedom more recently it welcomed curious visitors.

“Always somebody coming to the door calling me early on the phone, ‘we’re from everywhere and are you going to be at your octagon house today’,” said Hansen.

The City of Fond du Lac says the octagon house is a proud piece of its Historic District.

Community development believes the home can find a new owner.

“It’s really been maintained on the inside, Miss Hansen has really honored the historic character of the property,” Community Development Director Dyann Benson said. “I think with a little bit of time and elbow grease, I think a new owner will appreciate what it has to offer.”

Marlene says she has until April to pay the money or the home will become foreclosed.