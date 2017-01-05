Gas prices rising; Probably won’t hit $3 in Northeast WI

The price of gas is going up — and it’s a trend that will probably continue.

Right now the national average is about 36 cents higher than it was a year ago.

While the price of gas seems to go up by a few pennies every other day, the overall cost is hardly providing drivers with a “brake,” who paid just under two bucks a gallon last year.

Rafael Rios of Neenah said, “I think it’s going higher and higher especially in the winter right now. It should be going a little bit lower, but what can we say? It’s going up and up.”

Another driver shared similar concerns.

Matthew Schilling of Waupaca added, “It’s affecting everybody. I mean, everybody has to deal with it. So, I know a lot of people do cut back. I know that, but it doesn’t really affect me because I don’t pay attention to it. I’m younger, so I guess I still have to learn.”

According to GasBuddy.com crude oil prices are the highest they’ve been in several years.

They’ve projected that drivers in the US will spend $52 billion more on gasoline this year than last.

That’s about $120 to $180 more per vehicle — which could have an impact on spending.

“Although they’ve ramped up in recent weeks a lot of it has to do with a cut to oil production OPEC announced back on November 30th. Essentially the intention is to cut supply in an effort to boost prices to favorable, more favorable levels,” said Patrick DeHaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices are expected to keep rising, but in our area probably won’t hit the $3.00 mark.

Some relief is expected in late January when demand is at its lowest level.