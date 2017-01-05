Gas station robbery suspects appear in court

Effriam Bowers Jr.
Effriam Bowers Jr. (Photo: Brown County Jail)
Hunter Haupt
Hunter Haupt (Brown County Jail photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Two of the three men suspected in a series of armed robberies in Green Bay appeared in court Thursday.

Police noticed patterns in the robberies of gas stations across the city since early December. Effriam Bowers Jr., 19; Hunter Haupt, 18; and Dujuan Vales, 18, were arrested last week after witnesses described suspects and a vehicle in a robbery at a gas station on University Avenue.

Thursday, a court commissioner raised Bowers’s bond from $6,000 to $15,000 cash after taking into account felony charges from an unrelated drug case against Bowers.

Haupt’s bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Both men are ordered not to have any contact with the gas stations, clerks or witnesses involved in the case.

Both men are due back in court next week.

