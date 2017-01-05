Giants defensive end has playoff experience … in Madden

Giants defensive end Damon "Snacks" Harrison plays Madden with the Packers, says that experience will help him stop Aaron Rodgers.
East Rutherford, NJ (WBAY) — On Sunday, January 5, the Packers will host the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card at Lambeau Field. For Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison this Sunday will be his first career playoff game but he says he actually has some playoff experience with the Packers.

“I have a lot of experience in the playoffs. I just won the Super Bowl last night on Madden with the Green Bay Packers. I go to the playoffs every year on Madden so I have some playoff experience if guys want to talk to me and lean on me,” Damon “Snacks” Harrison said.

Harrison spent four seasons with the New York Jets before signing in the off-season with the Giants. Harrison is 0-2 against the Packers in his career: in 2014 with the Jets (31-24 Packers win) and this season (23-16 Packers win in week 5) but he joked his gaming with the Packers on Madden will help this Sunday.

“You know, I was using (Aaron) Rodgers pretty good on Madden. Hopefully I know some of his weaknesses, because you know Madden doesn’t lie,” Harrison laughed.

Whatever the outcome is on Sunday it is odd that Harrison, a Giants player, chose the Packers (not the Giants) to make a deep run in the playoffs (in Madden).

