Giants Tough On Passing Grades; Injury Report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) –

The Packers stuck to their usual Thursday winter practice routine today; doors open for the portion inside the Hutson Center, and then outside for team drills and ball drills. Ball security in the cold is always an issue. But it won’t be just the temperature that could make it tough for Packers receivers Sunday.

The Giants pass defense allowed the second lowest quarterback rating in the league this year. And in the first meeting with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers had his lowest rating and completion percentage of the season. Keep in mind, two of the Giants top 3 corners –Eli Apple and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie- left the game early with injuries. And still, Jordy Nelson had just 4 catches in that game on 13 targets. He did have a touchdown, but also a couple of drops, including one that turned into an interception

“I think it was a fluke. To me it was self-inflicted wounds, dropped too many balls,” said Nelson. “It’s one of those bad days that you have every once in a while, I’ve had them in the past, so I don’t see it having any effect on this game. They’ve got a great secondary, the corners and safeties. Not very often do teams have both.” Added quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “Both Apple and Rogers-Cromartie were injured that game; those guys are playing well and they are healthy. Landon Collins is having a great season, making a lot of plays.” Collins is the Giants Pro Bowl safety, elected to start ahead of the Packers Pro Bowler, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

No major changes at practice today, although inside linebacker Joe Thomas and corner Damarious Randall did more today than yesterday.

Here is the official injury report for Thursday: