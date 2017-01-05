Gov. Walker calls special session on fighting heroin and opioid abuse

Related Coverage Heroin now kills more Americans than gun crime

WISCONSIN (WBAY) – Gov. Scott Walker has called state lawmakers into a special session to focus on the fight against heroin and opioid abuse in Wisconsin.

The governor issued three executive orders to put into place recommendations made in a report by Marinette Rep. John Nygren and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

“This is a public health crisis, and that’s why I’m calling a special session of the Legislature and directing state agencies to ramp up the state’s response,” said Governor Walker. “I thank Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch and Representative Nygren for making these recommendations, the work of the task force, and the many first responders, medical professionals, and family members who are on the front lines of this effort.”

Here is the text of the governor’s executive orders:

Executive Order #228 directs Wisconsin state agencies to take further action to combat opioid abuse and addiction based upon the recommendations of Lieutenant Governor Kleefisch and Representative Nygren included in the report sent to Governor Walker today.

Executive Order #229 directs the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to apply for federal funding recently made available with the passage of the 21st Century CURES Act. The act makes available up to $7,636,938 per year for two years to Wisconsin for programs responding to the opioid crisis through the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant.

Executive Order #230 requests a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislature to commence at 11:00 a.m. on January 5, 2017, to consider and act upon the following legislation:

LRB-1026, relating to opioid antagonist administration in schools;

LRB-1327, relating to opioid treatment and diversion programs and providing funding;

LRB-1323, relating to limited immunity for people who receive first responder care following a drug overdose;

LRB-1325, relating to prescription requirements for certain Schedule V controlled substances;

LRB-1328, relating to the civil commitment of people experiencing substance abuse addiction;

LRB-0639, relating to the University of Wisconsin System chartering a recovery school;

Legislation allocating $63,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium to the rural hospital graduate medical training program;

Legislation allocating $1,000,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium for grants to support new medically assisted treatment centers;

Legislation allocating $500,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium for a consultation service for medical professionals to access addiction medicine specialists;

Legislation allocating $420,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium for four additional criminal investigation agents at the Wisconsin Department of Justice (WisDOJ) focused on drug interdiction and trafficking; and

Legislation allocating $100,000 per year of the 2017-2019 biennium to expand the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) training program offered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

The governor created a Task Force on opioid abuse last September.

Rep. Nygren, who is a co-chair on the task force, has shared his personal story about his daughter’s heroin addiction. Cassie Nygren was a driving force behind a set of laws sponsored by Nygren called The HOPE (Heroin-Opiate Prevention and Education) Agenda.

The legislation includes increased funding for treatment programs, making it illegal to use masking agents in drug tests, and requiring health care providers to check a database of prescription drug users before dispensing monitored drugs.

