Gov. Walker: Wisconsin needs everyone in the workforce

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says his State of the State speech next week will highlight his efforts to get more people in the workforce, including veterans, those trying to kick their addiction to prescription drugs and people exiting prison.

He told the Wisconsin Bankers Association on Thursday “everything we do ties into the workforce.”

Walker is to deliver the State of the State on Tuesday and he says his two-year state budget will be released in mid-February.

Walker says part of the motivation of his calling a special legislative session to pass a series of bills targeted prescription drug abuse is to get people clean so they can rejoin the workforce.

He says, “If we get this right there shouldn’t be a person wanting for a job in this state.”