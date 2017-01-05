Introducing Odell Mysterio, Beckham Jr. wears luchador mask

On Monday, New York Giants players were pictured on a party boat in Miami, FL following the team’s win Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

So OBJ, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew to Miami last night, went clubbing, and are on a boat. Living life. #Giants pic.twitter.com/SE6QqfuYfT — Justin Witmondt (@JustinWitmondt) January 2, 2017

On Wednesday, the All-Pro receiver was seen in the Giants’ locker room wearing a wrestling mask and calling himself “Odell Mysterio.”

Odell Beckham Jr. in the Luchador mask. Just chilling. pic.twitter.com/xidHpjC4SG — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 5, 2017

In week five against the Packers, Beckham Jr. was held in check for most of the game until a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Whether his luchador mask or his off-day partying will actually make a difference this Sunday remains to be seen.