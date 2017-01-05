Introducing Odell Mysterio, Beckham Jr. wears luchador mask

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wears a luchador mask Wednesday and calls himself "Odell Mysterio."
On Monday, New York Giants players were pictured on a party boat in Miami, FL following the team’s win Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

On Wednesday, the All-Pro receiver was seen in the Giants’ locker room wearing a wrestling mask and calling himself “Odell Mysterio.”

In week five against the Packers, Beckham Jr. was held in check for most of the game until a late touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Whether his luchador mask or his off-day partying will actually make a difference this Sunday remains to be seen.

 

