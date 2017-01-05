Josh McCall dies after fulfilling dying wish at Lambeau Field

Related Coverage Dying wish brings Washington state man to see Packers win against the Seahawks

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (WBAY) – A Green Bay Packers fan whose last wish to see the Packers-Seahawks game last month has died.

Thirty-year-old Josh McCall had cerebral palsy which left him a quadriplegic and was plagued by complications and infections.

His dying wish was fulfilled last month as donors helped to fly him and his family from Washington State, along with medical equipment including oxygen and feeding tubes.

The McCalls raised more than $10,000 through GoFundMe.com and other sources.

The McCall family announced Josh’s death on his Facebook page Thursday night with the message “He is now at peace.”