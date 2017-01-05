Lake Winnebago ice conditions ready for traffic

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) – While some might not like the recent cold snap hitting Northeast Wisconsin is dealing with, the bitter cold temperatures are great for those who like to take advantage of local frozen waterways.

Ice fishing is a Wisconsin right of passage and with bitter cold temperatures in the forecast, anglers can’t wait to get out on the ice.

“Chasing the fish, you gotta chase the fish. I’ve never been out here before, but I have some pretty good buddies that have been out here and they tell me where to go so, I gotta go out there,” says Eddie Mitchell of Oshkosh.

Ice expert Don Herman says he checked the ice conditions two days ago and there was anywhere between eight to eleven inches of ice on Lake Winnebago.

According to Herman, “We don’t have any snow on the lake, so this cold weather, we can make two inches in a 24 hour period.”

Those thick ice conditions, coupled with the bitter cold temperatures which are making ice have led some of the fishing clubs to put their ATV bridges out on the ice, more than a week ahead of schedule.

“From what everybody said, the ice conditions are really good so I figured I’d go out an try it,” says Mitchell.

Don Herman plans to fly over Lake Winnebago either Sunday or Monday and depending on what he sees, believes vehicle bridges could be put out as early as next week.

Herman adds, “It’s been really strange the last five years. We’ve had warm winters and cold winters and three years ago there was 36 inches of ice and last year, we pulled our bridges early. So, you never know.”

Even when that happens, and now, Herman reminds people, to check with those who know the lake and its ice conditions because ice is never one hundred percent safe.