Neenah’s Shattuck Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Neenah Joint School District has posted on social media that Shattuck Middle School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Students were transported to St. Margaret Mary School as police conduct a search of the Shattuck building.

“Parents are advised not to approach the area while the search is in progress. We will keep you apprised of the situation as more information becomes available,” reads a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.