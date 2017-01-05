Neenah’s Shattuck Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

By Published: Updated:
New Breaking News Graphic

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – The Neenah Joint School District has posted on social media that Shattuck Middle School has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Students were transported to St. Margaret Mary School as police conduct a search of the Shattuck building.

“Parents are advised not to approach the area while the search is in progress. We will keep you apprised of the situation as more information becomes available,” reads a post on the district’s Facebook page.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s