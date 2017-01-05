Olympic medalists make snow sculptures for Packers playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Lambeau Field’s Frozen Tundra is getting some company this weekend, just in time for Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants.

It may appear as if Mike Sponholtz is trying to free himself from an icy enclosure, but he was happy right where he was Thursday — inside of a larger-than-life football helmet made of packed snow. And warmer than his compatriots outside.

“There’s not much wind,” Sponholtz said. “Last night I couldn’t even wear the fox when I was in here, it was that warm. I had to wear a stocking hat.”

Sponholtz is one of four members of Team USA Snow Sculpture — Olympic medalists who’ve spent the past 32 years traveling the country — and 11 other countries — to carve snow.

At Lambeau Field Thursday the weather couldn’t be better.

“This is near ideal because you want it cold. The sun can shine on it, nothing will really melt. We can pull the detail we want. We love the Arctic Circle.”

Of all the venues where they’ve created masterpieces out of snow — and there are more than 200 — Lambeau Field is at the top of their list.

This is Team USA’s fourth trip to the Frozen Tundra, but the memories go way back.

“I’m from Tisch Mills, originally, which is 26 miles away,” Sponholz said. “Tom’s from Allouez. He’s got season tickets. I mean, it doesn’t get any better than this. This is our office for the week.”

“They used to have a children’s section back in the day, back when you could still take a 12-pack of beer in,” Tom Queoff remembered. “I’ve been coming to football games here ever since. My parents had season tickets, my dad was a City Stadium guy, and we just love coming here, doing snow sculpture, and by tomorrow people start coming here, it’s unbelievable.”

Along with a Packers helmet, Team USA’s snowy creations will include a Packers player and two giant Get Loud Lambeau signs.

“That’s what happens this time of year,” Queoff said.