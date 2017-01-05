Packers’ Jordy Nelson featured on billboard outside Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson’s career has reached new heights.

Nelson is featured on a billboard outside Lambeau Field thanks to his alma mater, Kansas State University.

It shows some pictures of Nelson from his college days, wearing jersey #27.

The football program at KSU paid for the digital billboard.

“We talked through different ideas, and it was one that we had seen in a couple places and thought it was a great way to recognize our former student athletes and wish them good luck and just honor them and wish them the best as they go into the playoffs,” Kenny Lannou with KSU’s Athletic Communications told us in a phone interview.

Lannou isn’t sure how long the billboard will stay up, but thinks it will stay as long as the Packers are in the playoffs.

The billboard is on the southeast corner of Ridge Road and Lombardi Avenue, right next to the Titletown District and across the stadium.