Packers Must Pressure Manning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Packers Defensive Coordinator Dom Capers may not know until Sunday who he will have available in the secondary due to injuries, but he’s aware of who he has up front. And those guys are well aware that they will need to help out whoever plays behind them

“Unfortunately, that’s kind of been what we’ve been dealing with throughout this entire year is our DBs (defensive backs) going down in staggering numbers,” said Packers linebacker Clay Matthews. “It really just puts extra emphasis on the front four, five or whatever it is, getting after the quarterback.” Added fellow linebacker Nick Perry “The back end has to perform to a certain degree, a certain standard. And I think the guys up front know what’s at stake. We know if we can create pressure and stop the run, the game becomes easy.”

Giants quarterback Eli Manning does not take a lot of sacks, just 21 on the season. The Packers got to Manning for 3 sacks and 5 qb hits in the first meeting; he also turned the ball over on a fumble. For the season, Manning threw 16 picks, 4th most in the league. But his playoff pedigree is well known around these parts, even amongst players who haven’t witnessed it firsthand.

“I can remember years past, being in high school, being in college, where he has thrown plenty of picks but come playoff time, he is on the money,” said Packers defensive back Micah Hyde. “We understand that, we know what kind of quarterback he is. He’s an elite guy in this league, won two Super Bowls.” Added safety Morgan Burnett, “People remember what happens in December, and into the playoffs. And you have seen him make big plays and two big things for his team, for their organization, and that’s what really makes him one of the best quarterbacks because it’s about how he finishes.”

The plan to keep Manning from getting hot, is to plant him on the cold Lambeau Field turf as often as possible.