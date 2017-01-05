Packers sign CB Waters to active roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers have announced roster moves ahead of Sunday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The team signed CB Herb Waters to the active roster from the practice squad. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Waters “has earned this opportunity. We brought him up for a reason.”

McCarthy: Herb Waters has earned this opportunity (on 53-man roster). We brought him up for a reason. We feel he's ready to contribute. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 5, 2017

Waters is a 6-foot, 188-pound rookie who was originally signed as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Miami (Fla.)

The Packers say he played 20 out of 47 college games as a wide receiver, racking up 41 receptions for 624 yards.

Waters will wear No. 26 for the Packers.

In other roster moves, the team placed CB Makinton Dorleant on injured reserve and signed CB Keith Baxter to the practice squad.

The Packers host the Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8. Kickoff is 3:40 p.m.