Packers sign CB Waters to active roster

By Published:
packers-nfc-north-champions-800x507

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers have announced roster moves ahead of Sunday’s playoff game at Lambeau Field.

The team signed CB Herb Waters to the active roster from the practice squad. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Waters “has earned this opportunity. We brought him up for a reason.”

Waters is a 6-foot, 188-pound rookie who was originally signed as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Miami (Fla.)

The Packers say he played 20 out of 47 college games as a wide receiver, racking up 41 receptions for 624 yards.

Waters will wear No. 26 for the Packers.

In other roster moves, the team placed CB Makinton Dorleant on injured reserve and signed CB Keith Baxter to the practice squad.

The Packers host the Giants at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8. Kickoff is 3:40 p.m.

 

We welcome comments and civil discussions.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s