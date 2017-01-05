Racine police investigate after boy found outside in cold

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Racine police are investigating after a young boy was found wandering outside in below-freezing temperatures.

Police Sgt. Adam Malacara tells The Journal Times of Racine (http://bit.ly/2jbqGjl ) that a citizen found the boy outside around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and brought him to a police station. The boy is estimated to be around 1 to 2 years old.

The boy had a coat but was alone. Malacara says the boy’s mother was located about 4 p.m. It was unclear if the boy was returned to his mother.

Police are still investigating to see if charges are appropriate.

