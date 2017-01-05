Red kettle collections exceeded goal in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The Salvation Army in Brown County calls it a “Christmas miracle.” It sent a big “thank-you” to the Greater Green Bay community for helping it surpass its goal for last year’s red kettle campaign.

The annual donation drive was looking to collect $1 million in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Salvation Army leaders were happy to announce the campaign brought in $1,118,840.69 — almost 12% over its goal.

“We always try to get the most out of every dollar that we raise, but it’s very nice to start a new year not having to worry about meeting the needs of the community,” Major Bob Mueller, Brown County coordinator for the Salvation Army, said.

The Salvation Army says it received significant boosts from corporate match days; Packers fans and Aaron Rodgers donating at Packers signing events; donations of gold and silver at the kettles, including a record 41 gold coins; an Angels of Hope gift campaign; and volunteer bell ringers who contributed more than 5,000 hours staffing the kettles.

The money raised at the red kettles funds Salvation Army community programs throughout the year.