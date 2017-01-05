State lawmaker introduces Blue Lives Matter bill

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) – A local state representative makes protecting law enforcement officers his first priority of the new year.

Rep. Dave Steffen (R-Howard) announced the “Blue Lives Matter” proposal last July after five officers were ambushed and killed in Dallas.

Steffen’s bill would elevate specific crimes to hate crimes when officers are targeted or attacked just because they’re wearing a uniform or work in law enforcement.

It would increase the maximum penalties on felonies to five additional years in prison and $5,000 in additional fines.

Louisiana passed a similar law last year.

Steffen says he’s received overwhelming support for this, even in a state where some may think violence against police doesn’t happen.

“There was also one in Grant County, a sheriff’s officer who was out for dinner with his family, when an individual came up and said, ‘Are you a cop?’ He responded yes, and that individual started beating him up, right there in front of his family. And so these things do happen, even here in Wisconsin,” Steffen said.

According to the Wisconsin Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis, hundreds of officers are attacked every year in this state.

Hear how that breaks down and what local police want to see in the Blue Lives Matter bill on Action 2 News at Six.

Steffen is currently looking for co-sponsors to his bill before it’s presented for committee hearings.