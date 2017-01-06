4,000 students hit downtown Green Bay for youth conference

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – You may see more students around Green Bay this weekend.

Four thousand kids are headed to the city as part of the District Youth Conference.

More than 100 church youth groups with 3,900 junior and senior high school students from Wisconsin and four other states will attend the conference at the KI Convention Center downtown.

The events include group worship, seminars, speakers, service projects and recreational activities.

This is the 32nd annual conference — and the 15th year it’s taking place in Green Bay.