Airline passengers in Northeast Wisconsin react to Ft. Lauderdale shooting

Flights across the country have been disrupted because of the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

there’s no direct flights to Fort Lauderdale from Northeast Wisconsin, but many people did face problems with connecting flights.

It was a bit chaotic at the Appleton International Airport for Debbie Koehler and her family of four, leaving on a flight to catch a cruise in Fort Lauderdale–just hours after the airport shooting.

“A little panic, yep, with a vacation and a cruise taking off, whether we are there or not,” said Koehler, just after attempting to re-book her flight.

She added,”That’s what we tried to do now, and they’re not doing anything yet.”

Koehler eventually had her connecting flight in Detroit re-booked– shifting her family away from Fort Lauderdale to Fort Myers.

Others too, heading to Florida had travel concerns.

Lori Hesprich of Green Bay said, “I was a little nervous. I had a friend who texted me this afternoon, knew I was going to Florida, and asked if I was okay. I’m like what happened? But no, I’m fine, I’m a little nervous, but I’m fine.”

Brian Hesprich added,”I fly a lot. I’ve never felt unsafe flying. For work I fly quite a bit. You can’t turn it into a police state, in my opinion.”

The shooting was a surprise though for many travelers including Keith Theimer–who feels security in U-S airports is better, than most other counties.

“It’s not the same as it is here where you have parking regulations and things that help keep you away from the airport, and keep traffic moving so it’s a lot different and I don’t think they’ve experienced the things we’ve experienced in the states so yea, you can see the changes,” said Theimer.