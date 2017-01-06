Appleton firefighters battle garage blaze in bitter cold

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Appleton Firefighters battled a garage fire in subzero temperatures Thursday.

Just before 6 p.m., firefighters were called to 21 Oriole Court. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a garage attached to a home.

The crews were able to contain the blaze to the garage. The home did sustain some smoke damage.

The Appleton Fire Department says one person was home when the fire broke out. The resident noticed smoke and heard the smoke alarm before realizing the garage was on fire.

No one was hurt.

Appleton firefighters say the cold made their job “very difficult.”

The Outagamie County Community Emergency Response Team helped keep the crews warm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.