Complaints about auto “warranty” calls increase

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – State consumer officials are receiving complaints about automated calls selling vehicle warranties.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection received 17 written complaints and a number of calls in the past two weeks.

The phone calls want to push people into buying extended vehicle service contracts. They might try to sound like the manufacturer or the dealer, but they’re not.

The DATCP says the scheme isn’t new, though people usually receive these extended warranty offers through the mail. In 2011, nearly 5,000 consumers who were tricked into buying extended service contracts received a $3 million settlement through the Federal Trade Commission.

“Watch for unsolicited phone calls that are vague about who they are and what they are selling or those that aggressively try to push products and services,” Trade and Consumer Protection Division Administrator Frank Frassetto advises.

 

