Does playoff experience matter?

When it comes to playoff experience, there’s no doubt the Packers will have an advantage when they host the Giants Sunday at Lambeau field. The Packers are making their eighth straight playoff appearance while the Giants return to the playoffs for the first time in five years. So how much will that “big game” experience play a role?

“We just know what it takes to win. Obviously the feeling of being on the other side of that which we’ve had. We’ve been a part of some pretty special playoff games over the years. We’ve seen some pretty high highs and some pretty disappointing lows throughout it and its fun to be a part of. Being the four seed, anybody can win it, we’re the 6 seed and won it and the Giants have been a higher seed and won it before so we’re pretty hot right now so usually the teams that are hottest and can stay healthy are the teams there in the end,” said quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s been pretty fun but we’re not reflecting just yet. We’re gonna try and keep this thing going a couple more games and sit back and talk about how fun it is in a little bit,” added Packers linebacker Julius Peppers.

As for AP All-pro team nominations, the Giants had defensive tackle Damon Harrison and safety Landon Collins named first team all-pro. The Packers did not receive any first team nominations but safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and left tackle David Bakhtiari were named to the second team. Aaron Rodgers finished third in quarterback votes, behind top voted Matt Ryan and Tom Brady.