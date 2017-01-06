Downtown Green Bay throws a Packers pep rally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Downtown Green Bay is again abuzz with green and gold enthusiasm. The city threw a Packers pep rally at the Heritage Trail monument at Washington and Cherry streets Friday afternoon.

Fans bundled up to cheer on their team. Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy was a prominent part of the celebration.

Gov. Scott Walker proclaimed Friday “Green and Gold Day” throughout Wisconsin. In a statement, the governor said, “Packer fandom is a tradition passed down from generation to generation and represents some of the things that make our state so great — dedication, loyalty and passion.”

The Packers play the new York Giants in a wildcard playoff late Sunday afternoon. City officials say it will be watched across the country.

“We talked to other NFL cities in the country, and there’s an awful lot of them that are going to watch our game on TV. So we’re very fortunate to have this happen as often as it does,” Brad Toll, head of the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

The extra home game means big business for local businesses. Toll says he expects about $14 million to be spent in the community this weekend.

The Packers are throwing their own playoff pep rally Saturday night at the Tundra Tailgate Zone in Lambeau Field’s parking lot. Doors open at 5 p.m.