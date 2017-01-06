Dozens of retirements prompt hiring rush at local police department

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — The new year brings a new challenge for the Green Bay Police Department.

The agency is expecting dozens of officers to retire in just the next few years.

Filling vacancies has proven difficult the last few years.

“It’s definitely tough. It’s definitely a worry, because you’re wearing the uniform. And you’re marked,” says NWTC Criminal Justice Instructor Matthew Ninham.

Over the last two years, law enforcement across the country have been put under the microscope, from use of force incidents to officers becoming the target.

It’s worried those in the field that fewer people would want careers in public safety.

But NWTC Ninham says it’s just changing the kind of people answering a call to serve.

“They see it. And for them to still make that decision that I want to serve my community, I want to be a law enforcement officer, that speaks volumes about them,” he says.

It also makes the competition that much stronger.

“We’re getting the best of the best. Chief Smith has given us direction that we will scour the given earth for the best candidates for the city of Green Bay,” says Green Bay Police Captain Kevin Warych.

Over the last year, Green Bay Police increased their recruiting efforts.

The city raised pay for incoming officers, advertised more, and resumed paying for some applicants to go to police academy.

“The changes we made a year ago, we’re seeing the effects today,” says Warych. “And for this round of applications, we’re going to have over 200 applications. Where, in the past, we’d probably have gotten right around 100.”

Warych says they were seeing a shortage of qualified candidates, but he thinks the interest is again shifting nationwide.

And the timing couldn’t be better with retirements looming.

“The number is double digits. It’s pretty safe to say it’s going to be close to 10 officers per year for the next three to five years,” he says.

Warych says there’s no specific reason for all the retirements, but is due in large part to so many officers were hired at the same time years ago.

Schools like NWTC say they’re evolving to meet new demands.

“We’re not here to make just okay law enforcement officers. They’re not going to be mediocre. We want the best,” says Ninham.

Green Bay Police are accepting applications for their next round of hiring through Monday, January 9th.

Click here for more information about the hiring process.