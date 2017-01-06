Former deputy who killed wife, sister-in-law to be released

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Dane County sheriff’s deputy who killed his wife and her sister in 2014 has been ordered released to his parents.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2iY4jug ) reports that 42-year-old Andrew Steele is in the advanced stages of ALS, a neuromuscular disorder. The court had difficulty finding a care facility because of the notoriety of the case.

Steele has said he didn’t remember the shootings. He pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. A jury found him not legally responsible for the deaths, and he was committed.

Steele was ordered released from Mendota Mental Health Institute in March, after a judge ruled that his because of Steele’s disease, he no longer posed a danger.

Steele’s attorney says he’ll have 24-hour in-home care along with supervision.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj