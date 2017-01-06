High school scores: January 6

Scores are listed alphabetically by winner
Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 37
Antigo 60, Tomahawk 39
Barneveld 62, Juda 32
Black Hawk 82, Belmont 39
Brodhead 64, Clinton 61
Brookfield Academy 65, University School of Milwaukee 53
Brookfield Central 80, West Allis Nathan Hale 39
Brown Deer 77, Cudahy 56
Burlington 63, Delavan-Darien 45
Clear Lake 82, Birchwood 24
Durand 65, Glenwood City 48
Eau Claire Memorial 52, River Falls 47
Eau Claire North 67, Rice Lake 63
Edgar 58, Almond-Bancroft 40
Edgewood 63, Monona Grove 56
Elk Mound 50, Colfax 43
Ellsworth 66, Saint Croix Central 50
Fond du Lac 75, Appleton West 56
Fort Atkinson 43, Oregon 23
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62, Viroqua 42
Granton 42, New Auburn 41
Hartford Union 66, Watertown 45
Highland 54, Potosi 48
Hudson 61, Menomonie 47
Janesville Craig 62, Madison West 60
Jefferson 45, Whitewater 43
Kimberly 59, Oshkosh West 50
La Crosse Central 91, La Crosse Logan 60
Lake Mills 64, Columbus 60
Lakeside Lutheran 60, Lodi 37
Lena 83, Crivitz 72
Madison Memorial 63, Janesville Parker 28
Marathon 48, Stratford 37
Marshfield 79, D.C. Everest 43
Martin Luther 75, Racine Lutheran 61
McDonell Central 78, Fall Creek 30
Melrose-Mindoro 61, Blair-Taylor 40
Menominee, Mich. 78, Goodman 52
Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 48, Union Grove Christian 22
Messmer 60, Saint Francis 48
Mineral Point 65, Cuba City 48
Muskego 84, Waukesha South 37
New Glarus 78, Waterloo 56
New London 71, Shiocton 57
Oconomowoc 51, Slinger 34
Pewaukee 64, Pius XI Catholic 59
Racine Case 85, Kenosha Tremper 47
Racine Horlick 50, Oak Creek 48
Racine Park 84, Kenosha Bradford 72
Racine St. Catherine’s 40, Catholic Central 24
Reedsburg Area 46, Baraboo 40
Ripon 70, Campbellsport 55
River Ridge 62, Cassville 42
Saint Thomas More 61, Shoreland Lutheran 49
Sauk Prairie 63, Milton 62
Shullsburg 80, Benton 25
Southern Door 83, Gibraltar 66
Stevens Point 71, Merrill 48
Stoughton 71, Monroe 68
Sun Prairie 73, Verona Area 62
Turner 61, Palmyra-Eagle 34
Waupun 65, Winneconne 31
Westosha Central 71, Waterford 45
Whitefish Bay 65, Milwaukee Lutheran 60
Whitnall 65, Greenfield 58
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Mayville 45
Young Coggs Prep 78, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 70
Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 30
Amery 47, St. Croix Falls 39
Arrowhead 62, Kettle Moraine 50
Bay Port 59, Pulaski 43
Brookfield Central 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 51
Burlington 45, Delavan-Darien 27
Clayton 57, Northwood 18
Clear Lake 67, Birchwood 19
Cudahy 69, Brown Deer 23
Dodgeville 50, Prairie du Chien 43
Flambeau 78, Phillips 48
Freedom 59, Waupaca 39
Grafton 61, Port Washington 53
Hamilton 54, Brookfield East 39
Hayward 43, Bloomer 34
Homestead 76, Nicolet 27
Kiel 44, Brillion 30
Kimberly 62, Oshkosh West 32
Loyal 45, Gilman 19
Markesan 52, Cambria-Friesland 13
Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Milwaukee Vincent 40
Mukwonago 79, Waukesha North 50
Neillsville 67, Owen-Withee 46
Nekoosa 53, Westfield Area 31
Oak Creek 65, Racine Horlick 30
Osceola 56, Unity 34
Prairie Farm 46, Turtle Lake 31
Rio 52, Horicon 51
Seneca 59, Weston 13
South Shore 46, Butternut 34
Union Grove 68, Elkhorn Area 16
Valders 41, Chilton 25
Waukesha West 48, Catholic Memorial 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 43, Kickapoo 22
Wisconsin Dells 47, Wautoma 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Fond du Lac Springs 6, Waunakee 3
Superior 7, North Shore, Minn. 0
Waupaca 8, Mosinee 3
Arrowhead 10, Beaver Dam 3
Princeton/Big Lake/Becker, Minn. 4, Central Wisconsin 1