High school scores: January 6

BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 37

Antigo 60, Tomahawk 39

Barneveld 62, Juda 32

Black Hawk 82, Belmont 39

Brodhead 64, Clinton 61

Brookfield Academy 65, University School of Milwaukee 53

Brookfield Central 80, West Allis Nathan Hale 39

Brown Deer 77, Cudahy 56

Burlington 63, Delavan-Darien 45

Clear Lake 82, Birchwood 24

Durand 65, Glenwood City 48

Eau Claire Memorial 52, River Falls 47

Eau Claire North 67, Rice Lake 63

Edgar 58, Almond-Bancroft 40

Edgewood 63, Monona Grove 56

Elk Mound 50, Colfax 43

Ellsworth 66, Saint Croix Central 50

Fond du Lac 75, Appleton West 56

Fort Atkinson 43, Oregon 23

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 62, Viroqua 42

Granton 42, New Auburn 41

Hartford Union 66, Watertown 45

Highland 54, Potosi 48

Hudson 61, Menomonie 47

Janesville Craig 62, Madison West 60

Jefferson 45, Whitewater 43

Kimberly 59, Oshkosh West 50

La Crosse Central 91, La Crosse Logan 60

Lake Mills 64, Columbus 60

Lakeside Lutheran 60, Lodi 37

Lena 83, Crivitz 72

Madison Memorial 63, Janesville Parker 28

Marathon 48, Stratford 37

Marshfield 79, D.C. Everest 43

Martin Luther 75, Racine Lutheran 61

McDonell Central 78, Fall Creek 30

Melrose-Mindoro 61, Blair-Taylor 40

Menominee, Mich. 78, Goodman 52

Menomonee Falls Calvary Baptist 48, Union Grove Christian 22

Messmer 60, Saint Francis 48

Mineral Point 65, Cuba City 48

Muskego 84, Waukesha South 37

New Glarus 78, Waterloo 56

New London 71, Shiocton 57

Oconomowoc 51, Slinger 34

Pewaukee 64, Pius XI Catholic 59

Racine Case 85, Kenosha Tremper 47

Racine Horlick 50, Oak Creek 48

Racine Park 84, Kenosha Bradford 72

Racine St. Catherine’s 40, Catholic Central 24

Reedsburg Area 46, Baraboo 40

Ripon 70, Campbellsport 55

River Ridge 62, Cassville 42

Saint Thomas More 61, Shoreland Lutheran 49

Sauk Prairie 63, Milton 62

Shullsburg 80, Benton 25

Southern Door 83, Gibraltar 66

Stevens Point 71, Merrill 48

Stoughton 71, Monroe 68

Sun Prairie 73, Verona Area 62

Turner 61, Palmyra-Eagle 34

Waupun 65, Winneconne 31

Westosha Central 71, Waterford 45

Whitefish Bay 65, Milwaukee Lutheran 60

Whitnall 65, Greenfield 58

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 62, Mayville 45

Young Coggs Prep 78, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 70

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams-Friendship 54, Mauston 30

Amery 47, St. Croix Falls 39

Arrowhead 62, Kettle Moraine 50

Bay Port 59, Pulaski 43

Brookfield Central 60, West Allis Nathan Hale 51

Burlington 45, Delavan-Darien 27

Clayton 57, Northwood 18

Clear Lake 67, Birchwood 19

Cudahy 69, Brown Deer 23

Dodgeville 50, Prairie du Chien 43

Flambeau 78, Phillips 48

Freedom 59, Waupaca 39

Grafton 61, Port Washington 53

Hamilton 54, Brookfield East 39

Hayward 43, Bloomer 34

Homestead 76, Nicolet 27

Kiel 44, Brillion 30

Kimberly 62, Oshkosh West 32

Loyal 45, Gilman 19

Markesan 52, Cambria-Friesland 13

Milwaukee School of Languages 49, Milwaukee Vincent 40

Mukwonago 79, Waukesha North 50

Neillsville 67, Owen-Withee 46

Nekoosa 53, Westfield Area 31

Oak Creek 65, Racine Horlick 30

Osceola 56, Unity 34

Prairie Farm 46, Turtle Lake 31

Rio 52, Horicon 51

Seneca 59, Weston 13

South Shore 46, Butternut 34

Union Grove 68, Elkhorn Area 16

Valders 41, Chilton 25

Waukesha West 48, Catholic Memorial 36

Wauzeka-Steuben 43, Kickapoo 22

Wisconsin Dells 47, Wautoma 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

BOYS HOCKEY
Fond du Lac Springs 6, Waunakee 3

Superior 7, North Shore, Minn. 0

Waupaca 8, Mosinee 3

GIRLS HOCKEY
Arrowhead 10, Beaver Dam 3

Princeton/Big Lake/Becker, Minn. 4, Central Wisconsin 1

