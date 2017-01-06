Lambeau Field’s newest concession is three pounds of Wisconsin

The Lam-Bowl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – You tried the Horse Collar. You tackled The Pig Skin. Your new challenge: the “Lam-Bowl.”

The newest culinary creation will debut at Lambeau Field Sunday for the Green Bay Packers-New York Giants playoff game.

Here’s the description of this delicacy:

Created exclusively for the playoffs at Lambeau Field, the bowl is filled with three pounds of Green Bay fan favorites: Johnsonville Sausage, Sargento Cheese Curds, Patrick Cudahy Bacon and Tater Tots. It is topped with Leinenkugels Bavarian Dunkel Beer Cheese and Red Cherry Peppers, and sold in a souvenir Lam-Bowl for $10.

The three-pound meal in a bowl was unveiled Friday by Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Packers.

For visual reference, here are some photos of that legendary (and now retired from the menu) Horse Collar, and the bacon-loaded Pig Skin:

Now defunct Horse Collar sausage once offered at Lambeau Field.
The Pig Skin baked potato on the Lambeau Field concession menu.
