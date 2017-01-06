Man accused of making threat against Fox River Mall waives extradition

By Published:
Christopher C. Hawkins, 28
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (WBAY) – A man accused of threatening to “shoot up” the Fox River Mall has waived extradition to Wisconsin from Minnesota, according to prosecutors.

A waiver of extradition means Christopher C. Hawkins will be transported to Outagamie County to face a judge on a charge of making Terrorist Threats. There was no immediate information on when Hawkins will be returned to Wisconsin.

Hawkins, 28, is charged in connection to a threat that forced the evacuation of the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Dec. 27.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News shows Hawkins had been in a fight with his girlfriend that day. She told police that he made threats to “shoot up” the mall and an Appleton hotel. The complaint states that Hawkins called his girlfriend and told her, “I guarantee by the end of the night someone is going to die.”

Police responded to the mall, but were unable to locate Hawkins or any active threat.

Hawkins was arrested the next day in Minnesota. He’s being held in the Hennepin County Jail until his extradition to Wisconsin.

Outagamie County District Attorney Carrie Schneider said the “Terrorist Threat” charge doesn’t just apply to someone who’s threatening the country or the government.

“Under the circumstances for which he did caused public panic or could have caused public fear. You can do it for circumstances where you close a business or evacuate a business,” Schneider explained.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this developing story.

 

