Milwaukee woman found dead in home with no heat

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Authorities say the death of a woman in Milwaukee may be due to hypothermia.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy will be done Friday on the body of a 48-year-old woman found dead in a home on the city’s north side by family members.

Zondra Strong’s brother, Timothy Nash, says his sister’s home didn’t have heat and the pipes were frozen. The medical examiner says the power was shut off for non-payment.

We Energies cut power to the home in August. Utility spokeswoman Amy Jahns says the company repeatedly attempts to contact a customer when power is shut off. She says We Energies never heard from Strong.

State law says utility customers’ service cannot be shut off between Nov. 1 and April 15.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)