Packers community shows up to “Be The Match”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — Dozens of people registered to be a bone marrow donor Friday night in the hopes of helping a former Green Bay Packers player battling leukemia.

“He and Madison were such an amazing part of our community,” said Katie Blasko, who helped organize the “Be The Match” event and is married to the Packers offensive quality control coach Jeff Blasko.

Mitchell Henry signed with the Packers in 2015 and made an impression, on and off the field, right away.

“My husband who is on the coaching staff, came home from work over the summer and said, ‘A tight end ran over me today,’ and I was like, ‘I’m sorry what?’ and he said, ‘Mitchell Henry ran me over,’” said Blasko.

“Jeff and Mitchell were super close because they love hunting, fishing, anything outdoors,” said Alyssa Janis, who helped organize the “Be The Match” event and is married to Green Bay Packer Jeff Janis.

Henry is no longer with the team, but once a Packer, always a Packer and that’s why the news of Henry’s leukemia diagnosis hit so close to home.

“We were all so devastated,” said Blasko.

“It broke my heart,” said Janis. “You don’t expect anything like this.”

“Even though he is not in the locker room anymore, he is always going to be part of our journey and our brotherhood and anything we can do to help his family and other families, we are going to do that,” said Datone Jones, defensive end and linebacker for the Green Bay Packers.

And what better way to help than to call in some of the best back up around–the Green Bay Packers community.

“Even if you are only here a month as a Packer or ten years, the Green Cay community is always behind you so it’s been incredible to see the turnout so far,” said Janis.

With one simple cheek swab, the donor’s name is put on the list.

“That information then goes into our repository where it is stored until someone turns 61 years old and during that time you cross match with patients that are searching for a donor,” said Kelli VanderWielen, “Be The Match” community engagement representative.

Blasko and Janis said the motivation behind this event is Henry, but if you don’t match whim him, you might just match with someone else and that too deserves a thank you.

“Thank you from the bottom or our hearts,” said Janis. “It means so much and it’s been incredible to see the support for them.”

If you would like to learn more about becoming a marrow donor, visit www.bethematch.org

Monetary donations to Henry can be made at this website: https://www.youcaring.com/mitchellhenry-707055