Packers, Giants have a long playoff rivalry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – When the Green Bay Packers take the field at Lambeau Field on Sunday, they face a foe they have quite a playoff history against.

They are the two most painful playoff defeats the Packers have suffered at Lambeau Field: A crushing overtime loss in the NFC Championship game following the 2007 season — in what would be Brett Favre’s last game as a Packer — and a stunning Divisional Round beat-down following the Packers’ 15-1 2011 season.

But before breaking Packers’ hearts twice in the last decade, the New York Giants had been the Packers punching bags in games that mattered the most.

“Packers-Giants have met in five championship games, and then if you add the two games in 1929 and ’30 which were really showdowns for the championship when it was decided by final standings, that’s 7 games. That would be more championship games than any other two teams,” Cliff Christl said.

In those games, the Packers won six— with the only loss coming in the 1938 championship.

Christl, the team historian and long-time Packers beat writer, says it was the Packers’ 1929 victory over the Giants that established Green Bay as a legitimate franchise.

“Biggest game in Packers history prior to the Ice Bowl,” he said, “and if not for that game, there probably would’ve been no Ice Bowl because the Packers wouldn’t have survived.”

Legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi won his first two championships in 1961 and ’62 against… the New York Giants.

“If you talk about genuine excitement and anticipation, the ’61 Championship was the first championship ever played here. Packers fans up to that point felt slighted because they had never played host to one. That was the most eagerly anticipated game in the history of this franchise, and I’d say until today,” said Christl. “The Press-Gazette predicted that Green Bay would have its biggest hangover in history, and I would assume that turned out to be true.”

After postseason battles spanning nearly 90 years, what hasn’t changed is the contrast between the cities the two teams call home.

“Goes back to that David vs. Goliath thing, the first time they played in ’29 I think New York had a population of 7 million, Green Bay 37,000 maybe, 31,000, and it just captured the fancy of the writers in New York.”

On Sunday, Green Bay and New York meet again.

Another chapter will be written.