Pep rallies to pump up Packers fans ahead of playoff push

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The harsh chills of January in Wisconsin have never kept Green Bay Packers fans from coming out to celebrate their team, especially when the Green and Gold are in the playoffs.

Two pep rallies will be held before Sunday’s wild card playoff game at Lambeau Field.

On Friday, the city of Green Bay will host a pep rally at the Packers Heritage Trail Monument at the corner of Cherry and Washington Streets. It’s free and starts at 3:30 p.m.

The drumline from Green Bay East High School will get fans fired up.

“It started off just being for downtown employees. Now it’s much bigger than that. A lot of the Packers mascots are here. The fence painter is here, Packers vehicles. Downtown wants to show its support for the Pack and also recognize the huge impact. There’s an influx of fans from across the country. They see a downtown that has character. Things are happening,” says Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc.

On Saturday, Packers Everywhere will host a pep rally at Lambeau Field in the Tundra Tailgate Zone.

Packers alums Dorsey Levens and Ahman Green will take pictures with fans and give their thoughts about the Packers-Giants match up. The rally will also feature Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. He will greet fans and take part in a question-and-answer session.

The Packers say fans can sign up in advance to win autographed gear, including a Mike Daniels-signed football, Julius Peppers-signed helmet and David Bakhtiari-signed helmet. Click here for more information on how to register for the giveaway.

The team says beverages will be available for purchase.

The Tundra Tailgate Zone opens Saturday at 5 p.m. The pep rally starts one hour later.

The Packers-Giants playoff game kicks off Sunday at 3:40 p.m. Click here for a list of things to know about the game.

