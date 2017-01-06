Person found dead in Menominee County, Mich., house fire

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WBAY) – A person was found dead after emergency crews responded to a house fire in Menominee County’s Holmes Township early Friday morning.

The nearby Nadeau Township Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies were notified just after 1:30 about a fire on County Road G-18. The victim was found at the fire scene, the sheriff’s office says.

The medical examiner determined the person died from smoke inhalation.

Authorities aren’t releasing any information about the victim, except to say they’ll be publicly identified once relatives are notified.

Investigators don’t know yet what caused the fire. A Michigan State Police fire investigator is assisting the investigation.