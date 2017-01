A very good dog enjoys some fresh snow outside his home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (WKRN/iReport)

Traffic slows as snow blows across roads in Smyrna, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (WKRN/iReport)

Snow accumulates on this patio in Spring Hill, Tennessee, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (WKRN/iReport)

Ice forced officials to close several bridges throughout Bastrop County, Texas, causing traffic delays Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. (KXAN)

Snow removal teams work to keep runways clear at the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2016. (KXRM)