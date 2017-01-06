Playoff game tickets still up for grabs, but some fans are ready to take on the cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The big wildcard playoff game for the Green Bay Packers is this Sunday against the New York Giants and you can still get tickets, believe it or not, if you feel like braving the cold!

“With some tickets available that’s a great opportunity. For fans who have yet to take in a playoff game, they can do that. So we’re encouraging people to make that consideration and come out and enjoy the game,” said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs at Lambeau Field.

The predicted frigid temps might be keeping some fans away, but Lambeau Field will have something special for the brave fans who will be there.

“We’re going to have free hot chocolate available just with how cold it’s going to be, so that’s an opportunity, too, to take in a little bit of the concessions,” said Popkey.

Also new at the concession stand, just for the playoffs, the “Lam-Bowl”, complete with cheese curds, sausage, tater tots and some spicy peppers.

“It’s just something to warm you up. Obviously it’s going to be pretty cold out there,” said Heath Barbato, Executive Chef at Lambeau Field.

Plenty of fans doing some shopping at the Packers Pro Shop on Friday said they will be prepared for the game by making sure they wear lots of layers.

“It’s something we’ve done with our sons, for a number of years and it’s kind of a tradition, it’s almost in our blood you would say, and we really look forward to these,” said Jay Vanderhoof.