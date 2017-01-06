Remains found in search for plane in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Latest on the search for a plane carrying six people that vanished over Lake Erie last week (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Crews searching Lake Erie have found what may be human remains on a seat from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago.

Officials said Friday night the remains are being analyzed by a medical examiner to determine if they are human remains. They say the remains were found on a seat determined to be from the plane’s passenger compartment.

Authorities say they concluded their search for the day and will be determining their next steps.

A Columbus businessman, his wife, their two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor’s teenage daughter were aboard the plane. The aircraft vanished shortly after takeoff Dec. 29 from Cleveland’s lakeshore airport.

The group was returning to Columbus after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

3:25 p.m.

Divers searching Lake Erie have found the cockpit voice recorder from a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared near Cleveland over a week ago.

Officials said Friday afternoon that search crews found more debris and parts of the tail but are continuing to look for the plane’s fuselage.

They say the search is slow-going because conditions along the bottom of the lake are limiting visibility to a few inches.

A Columbus businessman was piloting the plane that vanished shortly after taking off Dec. 29 from Cleveland’s lakeshore airport.

The pilot’s wife, two teenage sons, a neighbor and the neighbor’s 19-year-old daughter were aboard.

The group was returning to Columbus after watching a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

