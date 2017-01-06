Taser, pellet gun pulled in fight between Appleton and Menasha students

Appleton Police say this video screen shot shows a Menasha teen pointing a pellet gun during a fight.
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – Appleton Police say a realistic-looking pellet gun was pulled during a fight between students from Appleton and Menasha, an event that “could have ended tragically.”

On Jan. 4, an Appleton Police Student Resource Officer was called to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Schneider Place.

Investigators determined a group of students from Appleton had arranged to fight some students from Menasha.  During the fight, a 16-year-old Menasha student pulled a taser, and then went to a vehicle to get a pellet gun.

Appleton Police say the teen walked down the street, pointing the gun at people and threatening them. The Student Resource Officer arrived on scene about 15 seconds after the pellet gun was “introduced into the disturbance,” police say.

“Based on video evidence obtained during the investigation, the young man who decided to grab a realistic looking pellet gun put himself in real danger of being shot by the responding SRO.  The purpose of today’s release is to encourage parents and guardians to discuss this incident with their students.  Fortunately, the incident didn’t end tragically,” reads a statement from the Appleton Police Department.

Appleton Police say four students were referred to juvenile intake, and four others are receiving a Disorderly Conduct summons.

There were no reports of injuries.

Appleton Police say this pellet gun was pulled in a fight between Appleton and Menasha students.
