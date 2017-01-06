Teaching Kids to Be Safe Online

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) — Starting in elementary school, kids in De Pere are learning how to act while online or using phone apps.

“They’re getting younger so we have to get into the younger grades and start teaching them a little bit more about being safe and how important it is to keep your information to yourself,” said De Pere Police Department school resource officer Dennis Gladwell.

Officers will be in classrooms within the next month-and-a-half.

“We do talk about what they put out online in regards to inappropriate pictures, all of those types of things,” Gladwell said.

They visit elementary and middle school classrooms at least once per year and visit more often in high schools.

“We tell them that there’s legal consequences as well as consequences that can come just from being unsafe,” said Gladwell.

Officers said there is only so much teaching in the classroom can do.

“The parents need to be involved in not just handing over the electronic device to a child and saying have fun they need to be checking it,” Gladwell said.

It is the parents’ responsibility, he said, to make sure their child is safe. He said checking electronics and looking for suspicious activity or unknown people, even if they think they may not need to, is crucial.

“Some parents do believe that their kids aren’t going to get into trouble but sometimes the good kid makes a mistake,” Gladwell said.