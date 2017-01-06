Woman accused of trying to kidnap her child in frigid cold

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) – Neenah Police are investigating whether drugs were a factor in a bizarre kidnapping attempt Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman involved had lost custody of her 15-month-old daughter and was fighting with the person who was granted temporary custody.

Police were called at 2:15 about a fight outside a home on the 900-block of Nicolet Boulevard, where the woman had the other adult and the toddler pinned down on the lawn. Then the woman grabbed her daughter and ran down the street with her. The toddler was dressed in only a T-shirt and leggings, and wind chills were 20 below zero at the time.

A witness followed them, and police quickly found the woman and child and put them in his squad car, out of the cold.

The 26-year-old woman then began taking her clothes off and acting lewdly. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out, then booked in the Winnebago County Jail.

Police are seeking charges of kidnapping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child, domestic disorderly conduct, and discharging bodily fluids against a public safety worker.

Police credit the witness who followed the woman for potentially saving the toddler from serious harm.