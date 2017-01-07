Dave’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Giants

As the Green Bay Packers (4 seed) get set to host the New York Giants (5 seed) on a Wild Card Sunday at Lambeau Field, here are Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Giants WR’s vs. Packers DB’s: As scary as Odell Beckham Jr. can be, his skillset doesn’t necessarily attack Green Bay’s biggest weakness. The Giants love to run slants and crossing routes and the Packers DB’s have been solid defending the middle of the field. Where Green Bay has struggled has been defending throws up the sidelines, particularly the right sideline.

As for pass rush tactics to help the back end? Pressure with 4 is optimal against the quick throws that Eli Manning likes to execute. Blitzes rarely arrive in time on quick throws. Often the best way to disrupt the timing is by press coverage (which LaDarius Gunter loves to play).

#2 Turnover Tale: The Packers have turned the tables on the turnover battle. Struggling through 12 games, Green Bay has taken the ball away now 13 times in its last 4 games, while not giving the ball away a single time. Overall on their 6-game win streak, the Packers have a +14 turnover margin. When the Giants upset the 15-1 Packers in the 2011 playoffs, New York won the turnover battle 4-1. The turnover tale will be key.

#3 Far, Far better teams: The Packers beat the Giants 23-16 in October, but both teams are far better now. Aaron Rodgers had his least-accurate passing day of the season, completing only 51% of his passes while being picked off twice. Green Bay’s run game and passing game have changed a lot since. So has the Giants attack. New York got its first 100-yard rushing day from a back with Paul Perkins last week. The Giants have won 9 their last 11 games and the Packers have of course won 6 straight.

#4 Bad Offense: Former Packers QB coach Ben McAdoo did a great job as offensive coordinator in New York to earn the head coaching job, but his team has not produced points this season. The Giants have not scored 30 points in a single game all year. This while the Packers have scored 30 or more in 4 straight games. New York has not won a game all season when allowing even 24 points to an opponent.

#5 Homefield & Experience?: Green Bay is in the playoffs for an 8th straight season. Postseason football is all that players like T.J. Lang have known in their careers. But the Packers also have younger players and players like TE Jared Cook, who is making his first playoff appearance in his 8th year as a pro. The Giants are in the postseason for the first time in 5 years, but Eli Manning is the only QB to win 2 road playoff games at Lambeau Field.

Prediction: Packers 28, Giants 19

As always, tune in to Action 2 News at 10:00 and watch Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 for all your Packers postgame coverage. Datone Jones will join us live in studio to break down the game.