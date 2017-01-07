‘Fairy Tale’ in the Fox Valley

With frigid temperatures keeping many kids indoors today, families visiting the Appleton Building for Kids Children’s Museum downtown got a warm and fuzzy surprise by a group of therapy dogs.

Saturday’s “Fairy Tail” event brought together a group of therapy dogs, by students who believe in their comforting presence among children.

“We just had the idea of how therapeutic dogs were,” says Molly Brinkhoff, a junior at Appleton North High School. “We knew that the kids would really like to play with them, and hear stories at the same time.

Kids dressed up in costumes, heard stories and smiled ear-to-ear while petting fluffy dogs.

“They were really fuzzy,” says six-year-old Eva Rose French. “They were really fun.”

Maddie Tesch, who helped put on the event, says seeing children smile  makes her day. “I am so happy. Especially when the dogs just lick the [kids’] face, or something. They just brighten up and blush. It’s so cute.”

The goal is to expose people to therapy dogs, and the happiness they can bring people.

“This whole project is really about making a difference in our community,” says Karly Thoe, a junior at Appleton North High school. “[it’s about] showing people all the great, positive effects that dogs have on people.”

 

