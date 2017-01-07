Fire Officials: Don’t leave stove unattended while cooking

Following a house fire in Manitowoc, fire officials want to send out an important reminder.

aisha-morales-250 By Published:
house fire in Manitowoc

Manitowoc, Wis. (WBAY) – A house fire in Manitowoc Friday night started in the kitchen, according to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department.

 It happened in the 800 block of Dewey Street around 8:30 p.m. The people inside evacuated after their smoke detectors alerted them of a possible fire, and MFRD says the fire spread quickly.

 Fire officials say the fire, started in the kitchen as a result of an unattended stove top.

 There are no reports of anyone hurt.

 The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department wants to remind the public to never leave food unattended on the stove when cooking. Also, smoke detectors do save lives and provide time to escape the hazards of fire.

