Green Bay mayor makes wager against NYC mayor ahead of Packers-Giants playoff game

Green Bay, Wis. (WBAY) – The City of Green Bay says its Mayor, Jim Schmitt, made a wager with New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio ahead of the big Wildcard Playoff Game at Lambeau Field on Sunday between the Packers and the Giants.

Green Bay offered Titletown rootbear, Pagel’s cheesecurds and Ski’s Brats.

New York offered Boylan’s soda, Junior cheesecake, and Murray’s bagels.

The Packers team historian Cliff Christl said Friday, “Packers-Giants have met in five championship games, and then if you add the two games in 1929 and ’30 which were really showdowns for the championship when it was decided by final standings, that’s 7 games. That would be more championship games than any other two teams.”

The Green Bay Packers will continue trying to run the table all the way to the Super Bowl as they enter the playoffs Sunday.

The NFC North champions continued their winning streak for the right to host the fifth-ranked New York Giants at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. Central.