Mom writes “ABCs of the Army” to help daughters understand military lifestyle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — It’s an ABC book Maria Cordova felt she had to write.

“It just really occurred to me that we didn’t have anything for the Army or just the military in general. And at the same time we were in the middle of a PCS move, we had moved three times in two years,” Cordova said.

Cordova is a mother of two young girls and they are going through their first deployment as a family.

It was a change that came weeks after moving to Colorado Springs.

She said her 5-year-old daughter wasn’t coping well.

“She was going through some withdrawals and some temper tantrums with you know, just why are we moving, where are my play dates, where are my friends?” Cordova said.

Cordova wanted to write something that would answer not just her daughter’s questions, but questions all military families may have.

“Why daddy or why mommy has to move, why is daddy and mommy always gone, why do they deploy? It sounds like it’s easy to explain it some ways, but in reality it’s actually kind of difficult for the children to understand,” Cordova said.

She’s taken experiences from conversations with friends and other military spouses who still struggle with some military acronyms, such as PCS – Permanent Change of Station.

And for a personal touch, she named the characters in the book after the soldiers her husband worked with overseas.

“He has a long history here at Fort Carson with 4th ID, with 361 Calvary. On October 3rd, 2009 is the Battle of Kamdesh, COP Keating, and we lost 8 guys that day,” Cordova said.

Cordova says it’s a way to honor fallen heroes and at the same time, explain the ABC’s of the Army to her daughters.

“I know they learned a lot from it, especially with daddy being deployed right now, they understand deployment. And my 5-year-old finally understood why we moved and why we had to leave her friends.” Cordova said.

You can buy The ABCs of the Army in stores at Target, Barnes & Noble and online through Amazon.